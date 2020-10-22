Patricia (Pat) Ellen Chaput

1951 - 2020

Patricia (Pat) Ellen Chaput, age 69, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Burlington, WI.

She was born March 21, 1951 in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the daughter to Warren and Rosemary (Wallig) Chaput.

Pat was a creative and beautiful person who was full of adventures and had a great sense of fashion and style. Pat loved life, being with others, dancing, and music.She became a cosmetologist in her early twenties, enjoyed crotchet/knitting, and loved cats.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Tina L. Chaput, father Warren Chaput, sisters Janet and Nancy, brother Bobby Chaput, and nephew Richard Hamilton. Surviving are her mother Rosemary (Wallig) Chaput, brothers Larry and Richard Chaput, sisters Eileen (Chaput) Hamilton and Cherrie Chaput. She had two grandsons and 24 nieces/nephews.

There will be a service and burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Cemetery on October 24, 2020.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Pat's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net