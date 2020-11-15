Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson

1931 - 2020

Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson, age 89 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospice House with her children by her side.

Born in Kenosha, WI on April 8, 1931; she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Catherine (Morzejko) Jackl. Patricia attended St. Peters and St. George School and was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

She married Julian F. Alderson, Jr. on September 19, 1953. They raised four children and enjoyed traveling, and visiting Germany to spend time with their daughter and her family.

Patricia was a very social person. She had a smile that could light up a room and had a great sense of humor.

Patricia was a teacher's assistant at Washington School and worked in the office at MacWhyte and Brookside. She also worked in the medical records department at Kenosha Hospital.

Patricia took an active part in her church and community. She sang in the choir and was an organist at the original St. Peter's Catholic Church and danced with the Lithuanian Heritage Troupe. She became a member of St. George Catholic Church (currently St. Elizabeth) and was active in the Christian Mother's Association. She volunteered at church and school events, the Soup Kitchen, the Humane Society and at the "old" St. Catherine's Hospital gift shop. She also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and chatting with her seniors.

A wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, she relished time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, reading, socializing, thrift shopping and having weekly lunches with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Kimberley (Timothy) Bolyard of Germany, Ricky (Cheryl) Alderson of Green Bay, Jeanne (Mark) Kretschmer and Mary (Steven) Belotti of Kenosha; her grandchildren, Tricia (Shawn) Mitchell of Europe, Laura (Kevin) Tenpenny of Waukesha and Alexander Belotti of Kenosha; her brother, Robert (Beverly) Jackl of Kenosha; many special nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Corinne Benhoff, the sister she never had.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Alderson in 2004.

Funeral services honoring Patricia's life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for the wonderful care they provided, and Hospice Alliance for the their special care and support.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com