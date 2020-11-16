Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson

1931 - 2020

Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson, age 89 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospice House with her children by her side.

Funeral services honoring Patricia's life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

