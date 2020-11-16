Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia J. "Patsy" Alderson

Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson

1931 - 2020

Patricia "Patsy" J. Alderson, age 89 passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospice House with her children by her side.

Funeral services honoring Patricia's life will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.