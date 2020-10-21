Patricia ""Pat"" Lynn Larsen

1955 - 2020

Patricia "Pat" Lynn Larsen, 65 years old of Woodstock, IL, previously of Antioch, IL passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI. She was born January 10, 1955 in Chicago, IL. On July 27, 1973, she was united in marriage with Keith Larsen.

She will be missed by her husband, Keith Larsen; children, Brian (Bridgett) Larsen, Nicole (Todd) Jenkins; grandchildren, Kira, Luke, Jesse, Camden, and Kaylynn; and all of the family and friends whose lives she touched.

We will never forget or stop loving you.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002.