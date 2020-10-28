Patrick John Henry

1927 - 2020

Patrick John Henry, a son of Patrick Edward and Ethel Mary Henry, former long time residents of Kenosha, was born August 7, 1927 in Kenosha and died Sunday morning in Laurel Maryland, after a brief illness.

He was educated in Kenosha at St. Thomas Catholic School and St. Catherine High School. He joined the US. Army in 1946 and served as an Investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) until he retired in 1968 as a Chief Warrant Officer. He continued as an Investigator for several years with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), drawing on his personal love and experience as a pilot.

While in the service, he completed a BA and MA in History from the University of Maryland. He spent much of his service career in Germany, and with his wife Jean he travelled extensively throughout Europe; they continued to travel for several years after his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, a sister, Joellen, and a brother James Dean Henry, as well as a son and a daughter in California. He is survived by his daughter, Janine Petrivsky, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in California and a brother, Austin in Maryland.

He will be buried with his wife Jean in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.