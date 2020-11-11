Patrick "Pat" Michael Bufton

1957 - 2020

Patrick "Pat" Michael Bufton, 62, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, after a short illness.

Born on November 14, 1957, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late, James and Donna (Hansen) Bufton. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1976.

Pat proudly served in the United States Marines from July 16, 1976, until he was honorably discharged on July 15, 1980.

On June 5, 1993, he married Patricia Prybylski in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2006.

Pat was employed by Ocean Spray, as a machine operator for 40 years.

He was a member of the American Legion and Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. He attended Immanuel Kenosha.Church. He enjoyed having the cleanest car, working out, and watching sports, particularly Packers, Nascar, and Wilmot Car Races. He loved spending time with his friends and family especially, his great nieces and nephews, Evijana and Gijana Milojevic, PJ Blount, and Blake and Mason Engwis.

Surviving Pat is his loving girlfriend, Bonnie Ireland of Kenosha; two sisters, Pamela Leonard of Kenosha and Debra (Ken) Bodi of Racine; his four nieces, Amber (Jordan) Milojevic, Nicole (Paul) Blount, Jamie Leonard, and Christina (Matt) Gilliland; and one nephew, Matthew (Genna) Bodi.

Pat will forever be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was truly one of a kind. He will live in our hearts forever.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Proko Funeral Home. To live stream Pat's service please copy and paste https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57576323 into your address bar. Interment with Full Military Honors at North Bristol Cemetery will follow. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

