Paul Edward Ek

1960-2020

Paul Edward Ek, 60, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Froedtert South – Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on June 30, 1960, he was the son of LaVerne and Mary Lou (Salke) Ek. He was a graduate of Bradford High School.

Paul was employed by Goodwill Industries as a Food Service Worker at Great Lakes Naval Base. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs much to the dismay of his family and friends. Paul enjoyed duck and deer hunting and donated his time to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Surviving Paul is his father, LaVerne Ek of Kenosha; three siblings, Randy Ek of Lino Lakes, MN, Kathy Ek of Somers, and Greg (Liane) Ek of Chandler, AZ; niece, Anna Ek of Charlotte, NC; and two nephews, Andrew Ek of Charlotte and Trevor Ek of Chandler; plus numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Ek on October 21, 2020.

Memorials can be made to: Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin -Address: 41 Park Ridge Dr Ste C Stevens Point, WI 54481 or online at EpilepsyWisconsin.com and "Donate Now". Please note on your memorial: "In Memory of Paul Ek"

A celebration of life will take place in spring.

