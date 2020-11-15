Paul M. Girman

1934 - 2020

Paul Mark Girman was born to Eternal Life surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 86.

Mark was born on July 25, 1934 at St. Catherine's Hospital, where he shared that infant nursery with Earlene Jornt. Mark and Earlene would eventually become high school sweethearts, marry and share a lifetime of blessings.

Mark attended St. Mark's School and Bradford High School in Kenosha while working with his father and uncle at Girman Meat Market. An avid music lover, Mark played trombone with the CYO band, VFW Drum and Bugle Corps and Bradford Band, where he led the school's swing band. He graduated from Marquette University in 1956, and married Earlene soon after. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Murray. Following his honorable discharge in 1958, he returned to Kenosha to raise three children surrounded by extended family and good friends.

In 1984, Mark took early retirement as a scheduler at Johns-Manville Corporation in Waukegan, IL to join his wife full time as a manager for the family's childcare business, Children's Land of Learning, Inc. He helped Earlene, and eventually son, Stephen, grow the family business from a one room preschool into one of the most successful early education centers in Wisconsin with six locations. Mark and Earlene retired from the business in 1999 to enjoy more time with family and friends.

Mark's strong values toward education, hard work and service to others were evident with his involvement in numerous community organizations including membership in Serra Club, the Danish Brotherhood, and an officer with the Wisconsin Child Care Administrator's Association. Having experienced the benefits of music education programs, Mark was called to serve as president of the Kenosha Band Boosters and chaperoned trips with Bradford Band and the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps. Mark combined his passion for bicycling and travel whenever he could, riding throughout the U.S. and Germany. For the past 30 years, Mark and Earlene have split their time between Kenosha and their historic home in Mineral Point, Wisconsin where they were able to be close to his daughter, Judith.

Mark is survived by his wife of 65 years, Earlene, children, Judith (Tom) Kordus and Stephen (Susan), son-in-law Steve, and 5 grandchildren whom he considered a gift to be treasured, Paul Duffy, Neil (Danielle) Duffy, Glen Duffy, Lindy Girman and Joseph Girman.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Alice (Connelly) Girman who died soon after Mark was born; stepmother Lorene and father Paul; sisters Jane Burgett, Patricia Smith and Paula Palmer; and daughter Ruth (Steve) Duffy.

Private services will be held for Mark's family. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a future date. Memorial remembrances can be made to Shriners Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com