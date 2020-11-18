Philip F. Atkinson

1929 - 2020

Philip Frank Atkinson died November 13, 2020, at the age of 90 years old.

He was born at home near Ponca City, OK on November 28, 1929, the sixth son to the late Avis and Ivy (Cook) Atkinson. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Leonard, Walt, Ira, Ken, and Ernest.

The family moved to Kansas in his early years and he attended school there, graduating from Fall River High School in 1947. Following a year of college, he joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country for 30 years. He served aboard many ships during his enlistment, including the USS Walke which was struck, and nearing sunk by a torpedo, off the Korean coast, killing many on board. Injured during the incident, he denied the purple heart, claiming "he was only doing his job".

Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, he was manager of Howard Johnsons Motor Lodge in Kenosha, WI for 17 years. He also worked at Kenosha Title for a number of years and volunteered his time to Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Salvation Army, "Meals on Wheels" and the Rotary International receiving the Paul Harris award. He also faithfully attended the Wesley United Methodist Church, Kenosha, for 51 years.

Phil was a big fan of John Deere tractors, small engine repair and maintaining his lawn and garden.

He and Atha Brooks were joined in marriage on March 31, 1951. They have been blessed with 69 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife Atha; two daughters, Sheila (Alan) and Judy (Dave), and two sons, Duane and Ken; five grandchildren, Philip, Ryan, Ashley, Kurt, and Ian; and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Declan; a sister-in-law Betty Lou Atkinson; and nieces and nephews, Rita, Jim, Linda, Arsula, Doreen, Karen, Rocky, and Iris.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Kenosha. Please call the church at 262-654-8702 if you plan to attend, as numbers are limited. Please copy and paste the following link to livestream the service https://www.facebook.com/WesUMC/live/

Philip's cremains will be placed in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army, in his memory.

