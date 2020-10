Phyllis Castellano

Phyllis Castellano, age 96, passed away at Crossroads Care Center Kenosha on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Martin (Linda) Castellano, Ann Falco and Concetta (David) Rinaldi, Anthony Castellano (deceased); her 11 grandchildren; her 18 great grandchildren; and her sister, Ann Burlingham.

Funeral services and Entombment honoring Phyllis's life will be held at a later date.

