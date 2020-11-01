Phyllis Castellano

1924 - 2020

Phyllis Castellano, age 96, passed away at Crossroads Care Center Kenosha on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Phyllis was born on January 19, 1924, to the late Antonio and Concetta (Amato) Albano. On November 24, 1945, she was united in marriage to Michael Castellano. In her early years of marriage, Phyllis worked with her husband in their family owned and operated grocery business M&M Food Mart in Cicero, Illinois. Phyllis was a very dedicated homemaker to her husband and four children. She took pride in her homemade pizzas, bread, and pasta for family gatherings. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and ballroom dancing with her husband. Michael preceded her in death on April 25, 2017. He was the love of her life and they are surely dancing together in heaven.

Phyllis' faith played a very important role in her life and she prayed the rosary daily. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Martin (Linda) Castellano, Ann Falco and Concetta (David) Rinaldi; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and her sister, Ann Burlingham.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Castellano; her brothers, Pvt. Paul Albano and Louis Albano; her sister, Lucille Lentine; and her twin brother and sister, Lucy and Rocco Albano in infancy.

