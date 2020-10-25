Phyllis J. Crawford (Mattner)

1936 - 2020

Phyllis J. Crawford (Mattner), 84, passed away peacefully at home in Denver, CO on October 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Sept 30, 1936 in Kenosha WI, daughter of Fred & Jewel Mattner.

She grew up in Kenosha where she met and married the love of her life, Dale Crawford. They wed on Oct 1, 1955 and shared 65 years together. After leaving Kenosha, their travels and moves took them to numerous states, but Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado will always be a "hometown". Her greatest loves, aside from family, were travel, adventure, reading & casinos.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Dale; her daughters Diana (Bob) Lee & Karen (Craig) Bakken; her grandchildren Dan (Nikki), Molly (Eric), Ryan & Andrew; and her great grandsons Logan, Kyle, Bill & Carter. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Mattner of Racine, WI, and many loving nieces & nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date (due to COVID) when it's safe for family & friends to travel and gather and share the wonderful memories.