Rachel Lotz

1934 - 2020

Rachel Lotz, 86, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Rachel was born April 18, 1934 in Belmont, MS to Francis and Essie Bennett. She was a prior resident of Zion, IL and Kenosha, WI. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Bobbie Lotz, in Macomb, IL. They were members of Lakeview Church in Zion and members of the Avion Travel Club. Rachel and her husband traveled extensively after retirement spending winters in Florida, and enjoying various cruises. They had a home in Nixa, MO, a town just outside Branson, where they enjoyed attending shows. They were also avid campers. Rachel lived for her family; she loved spending time with her children and grandkids.

Rachel is survived her her beloved husband of 65 years, Bobbie Lotz; sons, Rick (Susan) Lotz, Kim Lotz and Dave (Ellen) Lotz; grandchildren, Christel, Andrew, Dustyn, Connor, Sasha, Kristi and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Kaia and Easton; sisters, Reba Harris, Evonne Nichols and Joanne Gray; and brothers, Bryson and Keith Bennett. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Beatrice Bostick, Bessie Leathers and Rita Bennett; and brother, J.W. Bennett. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.