Ramon L. Smith

1931-2020

Ramon L. Smith, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Kenosha, on January 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Malvern and Vera (Ollson) Smith. Ramon served honorably in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge.

Ramon was employed at AMC until his retirement in 1988.

He was a lifelong member of Friedens Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and gambling. Ramon was an avid Packers fan and loved spending time with his family and friends

Surviving Ramon is his four children, William (Jeannine) Thurn, Elaine (Jason) Hodshire. Ramon (Colette) Smith, and Sandra (Don) Oswalt; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Wilson, Christina (William) Hignite, Ryan (Kayla) Smith, Jake (Kristen) Smith, Nicole (Jake) Vernezze, Amanda (Jon) Henning and Matthew (Jannette Van Orton) Oswalt; one great grandchild, Dominic Vernezze; his sister, Lois Schuelke; Ramon is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his former spouse, Geraldine Smith and four brothers, Melvin, Rodger, Neil and Thomas Smith.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Full military honors will conclude the service. Facial coverings are required. Interment will take place privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

