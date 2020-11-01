Randy Kessler

Randy Kessler, 50, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born March 19, 1970 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to his loving parents Barbara (Fishler) and Richard Kessler. He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Bradford High School. After working at a Texas publisher for three years, he returned to Kenosha, and on August 11, 2001, married his best friend Arianne (Schneider) Kessler. Celebrating over 19 years of marriage, Randy was the love of her life. He was a proud father of their two lovely daughters Arabella and Carmelina. His girls were the light of his life.

His twinkly-eyed jokes evoked joy, his deep faith inspired, and his kindness uplifted those around him.

He truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed road trips with his girls, trips to Door County, listening to a variety of genres of music, and following politics and sports - even attaining his dream of getting to a Cubs game in the World Series. In his younger years, he relished summer family trips to Pine Lake to camp and fish.

Randy was well known and admired greatly in the children's publishing industry. He officially started his career at Western Publishing/Golden books in 1992 after graduating from UW Parkside with a degree in Business Management and Marketing. He later worked at Lyric Studios and Dalmatian Press. His career path eventually lead him to his National Sales Account Manager job at Scholastic Inc. where he worked the last 16 years. Randy loved the work of getting quality books to children, and in this highly fulfilling job, he created a network of friends and colleagues along the way that extended around the country.

He is survived by his wife, Arianne and their daughters, Arabella and Carmelina; his mother Barbara Kessler with whom he shared a special bond; brother Scott (Page) Kessler; nephews Payden Kessler and Wyatt Kessler; parents-in-law David and Dolly Schneider, brother-in-law Aaron Schneider; sister-in-law Aimee (Ryan) Cooks; nephews Kyale Cooks, Garrett Olson, Nathan Olson, and niece, Savannah Cooks.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved father, Richard Kessler, who he had dearly missed these last two years.

A memorial service for Randy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Immanuel Kenosha Church (6009 – Pershing Blvd.). A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the service at 11:00 A.M. The family asks that during the visitation, everyone in attendance adhere to current Covid-19 protocols. This includes: wearing of masks, social distancing and refrain from touching the family. The family thanks everyone in advance for adhering to the protocols in these difficult times. A celebration of Randy's life will be held in the summer of 2021. Randy will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

