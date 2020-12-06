Regina Klemp Willems

1924 - 2020

Regina Klemp Willems, age 96, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Legacy at St. Josephs.

Born in Highland Park, IL on February 8, 1924, Regina was the daughter of the late John and Sophia (Zahnle) Klemp. She was a graduate of Highland Park High School.

On May 4, 1946 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Deerfield, IL Regina was united in marriage to Frank Willems. Together they showed their four daughters the value of faith, personal integrity and hard work.

Regina was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mark's Catholic Church. She lived a spiritual life in which her faith played a very important role. She had a faithful devotion to Our Lady of the Rosary.

Regina was employed by Piggly Wiggly for over 30 years. Previously she worked for Northwestern Draperies and Kenosha Metal Products.

She was a member of the retired retail clerks' group, former choir member of St. Mark's for over 30 years and formally active in scouting, parish and school activities. Regina liked to cook, travel, fish and sew. She and Frank enjoyed many fishing trips and travel to National and State parks. Regina loved spending time with and cooking for family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Russell) Jones, Diana Tschida and Christine (Larry) Smith; her grandchildren, Ann-Marie (Robert) Hafferman, Kevin (Tara) Jones, Donald (Janet) Tschida, Daniel (Robyn) Tschida, Jason (Kris) Kuzik, James (Darcy) Kuzik and Susan (Austin) Park; her great grandchildren, Brittany, Atlanna and Mickayla Tschida, Alex, Shelby, Ryan, and Collin Kuzik, Lydia Park, Nora and Charles Hafferman; and her sister, Marion Klemp

In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank; her daughter, Barbara Willems Severs; her great grandson, Jordon Kuzik and her brothers, John, Matthias, Earl and Richard Klemp.

Funeral services honoring the life of Regina were held privately. Interment was held in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140 or to Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart @ The Legacy at St. Josephs, 9244 29th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com