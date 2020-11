Renee Diane Beula

1959 - 2020

Renee Diane Beula, 61, passed away on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1959, the daughter of the late Joyce and Dennis Beula. Renee was a graduate of Wilmot High School and went on to get her degree in Fashion Merchandising from U.W. Stout.

Renee recently retired to Arizona and fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Renee is survived by her daughter, Traci Mata and her husband Guillermo Mata, her grandson Xzavius, her sister Denise Markee and her brother Brian Beula.

We will miss her.