Richard Allen Leese

1942 - 2020

Richard Allen Leese, 78, of DeSoto, formerly of Bristol, WI., passed away unexpectedly due to a massive heart attack while driving, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was born on September 28, 1942 to the late Paul and Clara Leese in Chicago IL., Richard grew up and lived most of his life in Bristol, WI.

He married the love of his life, Laurie Beaver on February 18, 1992 on a beach in Key West.

Richard worked in construction as a stone mason for many years. He was an artist in the field of masonry.

Richard was an avid car collector, he restored classic cars, motorcycles and scooters for many years. He also loved boats and fishing off the keys and Lake Michigan. Richard always found something to do, he loved doing something and working hard. Most importantly he loved spending time with his wife and fur babies.

Richard is preceded in death by a son Richard Leese Jr, and a brother and his wife Paul and Ruby.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Laurie Leese and his fur babies Peanut and Toby. He is also survived by his nephew John (Dawn) Leese.

