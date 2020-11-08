Richard "Boonie" Bujniewicz

1943 - 2020

Richard "Boonie" Bujniewicz, age 77, of Kenosha, passed away of natural causes at home on November 3, 2020.

He was born on January 5, 1943 in a work camp in Hanover, Germany to Joseph and Mary Bujniewicz, and emigrated to the U.S. with his parents and brother John in 1949.

In June of 1980 he married Tamara (Tami) Lighthizer and raised three children. Rich enjoyed fishing, shooting pool and targets, watching films and sports, listening to a wide range of music, reading graphic novels and especially valued sharing those experiences with his kids. A hard worker and self-made man, he worked at AMC/Chrysler until retirement.

Rich is survived by his wife, Tami, and his children, Melissa (Justin), Joseph (Kaysi), and Michael.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother.

Funeral Services honoring Richard's life will be held privately. His final resting place will be next to his brother in All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

