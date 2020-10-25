Richard Capelli

1936 - 2020

Richard Capelli, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence in Cathedral City, CA.

Born on October 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Tony and Helen (Gullo) Capelli. He was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

Richard owned and operated Cappie's Lounge, he also worked and managed in the hospitality industry until his retirement.

From 1954 until 1957, Richard proudly served our country in the U. S. Marine Corps.

Those left to remember Richard are his sisters, Marie (Don) Kleczka, Christine (John) Pierce, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved children, Todd and Gina Capelli; his brothers, Ed and Tom Capelli; and his niece Mrs. Kathleen (Mike) Piasecki.

A celebration honoring Richard's life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to our cousin, Pam Tiblier for her dedicated care and help through this difficult time. In addition, the family would like to share their condolences with his extended family, Vickie (Mike) Matusek; his godsons, Kevin and Jeremy Matusek and her sister, Terri Rosko who were a big part of his life.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com