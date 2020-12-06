Richard (Rick) F. Desotell Sr.

1940 - 2020

Richard (Rick) F. Desotell Sr., 80, died on Nov. 6, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born on April 18, 1940 in Gourley Township, Michigan to Ines (Milton) Anderson and Frank Desotell.

He attended school in Carney, Michigan was a Navy Veteran and worked in the construction trades for 40 years. He was a devoted family man, avid sportsman, gardener and was always ready to help when someone needed a hand. He married Judith (Wolf) Desotell on July 15, 1961 in Zion, Illinois and they moved to the Kenosha area in 1970.

He is preceded in death by his parents two brothers Milton and Roger Anderson and two sisters Shirley Kleikamp and Marlene Anderson. He is survived by his wife Judy, a daughter Deborah Winfield, Bristol, WI. a son Richard(Brenda) Desotell Kenosha ,WI. Two brothers Clifford (Diana) Anderson Hermansville, MI. Jerry (Marie) Anderson Carney, MI. A sister Addie (Dennis) Kirschner Hermansville, MI.

A brother-in-law William Wolf, Lynchberg, TN. Mother-in-law Marjorie Wolf Pleasant Prairie, WI., Five granddaughters Amanda, Kortnie, Meggan, Amie and Shaylie and Four great grandchildren Nicole, Lilyann, Harmony and Havick and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service is planned.