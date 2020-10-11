Richard G. Rossi

1927 - 2020

Richard G. Rossi, age 93, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020.

He was born on January 3, 1927 in Kenosha Wisconsin to the late Esther (Mattioli) Rossi and Victor Rossi. After attending high school in Kenosha, Richard joined the US Army and served in the occupational forces in Japan and later in the US Army Reserves. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1952 with a degree in business. After graduation he met his wife Julia Bayer, of Burlington, Wisconsin. They were married in April of 1953. Richard and Julie made their home in Kenosha where Richard managed the local branch of the Prudential Insurance Agency. In 1968 the family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where Richard furthered his career in insurance until his retirement in 1987.

Richard and Julie moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1990 to revel in the sun and play golf. Richard and Julie were happily married for 58 years until her passing in 2011.

In the fall of 2011 Richard moved back to Kenosha to be closer to family, to reconnect with old friends and make new friends along the way.

Richard was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, having coffee with his buddies, game shows and sports on TV. He was quick witted, liked to tell a joke and dine out whenever the opportunity arose.

Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by his three children, Lynn Rossi (Matthews), Mark Richard Rossi, Carrie Anne Rossi and son-in-law Frank D Matthews. He has four grandchildren, Carrilyn A. Rossi, the late Max E. Rossi, Jordan G. Matthews and Roxy E. Gonzalez. He was a loving and devoted brother and friend to Marlene Mura and the late Richard Mura. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Church and a lifelong Catholic.

Richard will be remembered for his sense of humor, for his honest and caring nature, for being a good citizen and for his devotion to family.

A Celebration of life will be held sometime in the future for family and friends.

