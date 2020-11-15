Richard Garski Jr.

December 26, 1969 - November 9, 2020

Richard Garski Jr., 50, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on November 9th, 2020 in his home.

Richard was born on December 26th, 1969 in Racine, Wis., to Genevieve (Fox) and Richard Garski Sr. He attended Mary D. Bradford High School in 1986. He worked at Vista International, Grove Gear, and Expanded Technologies. Ricky enjoyed fishing with his dad and brother, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, going to casinos, finding little treasures at rummage sales, and thrifting.

Ricky is survived by his daughter, Morgan Garski; father, Richard Garski Sr.; siblings, Debra McMichael, Jeffery Garski and Diana (Garski) Macareno; nieces, Gina (James) Hardy, Amanda (Adam) Lucht, Brittany (Tanner) Morgan, Danielle Macareno; and close friends, Carol & Brenda.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Garski, and sister, Lisa Koehn.

A private memorial service will be held with the immediate family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.