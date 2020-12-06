Richard J. Brand Sr.

1934 - 2020

Richard J. Brand Sr., age 86 of Kenosha passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Richard was born on November 13, 1934 in Kenosha to Fred and Clara Brand and he was educated in the schools of Kenosha County. He served in the U.S. Army in 1954 until his honorable discharge. Richard married Vicky Hansen in January 14th, 1956 in Kenosha County. Richard worked for over 25 years as a plant supervisor at Snap-On Tools until his retirement. He enjoyed many things in life, but his greatest joy was the time with his family.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife; two sons, Richard Jr. and Frederick; his daughter, Vicky Lynn; a sister, Frances Farmer and brother, Joe Brand.

Richard is survived by, three sons, Bob, Bill and Craig Brand all of Kenosha; seven grandchildren, Richard H & Brian Brand, Angela Morton, Adam & Mike Brand, Christopher Hollister, and J.J. Morgan; six great grandchildren including: Kira Nicole Warren, Maddie, Katie Brand, and Mikey Brand; two brothers, Jim and Ray Brand as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

A committal service with full military honors will be conducted on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

