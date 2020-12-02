Richard J. Reilly

We sadly had to say an early "we'll talk soon" to Dr. Richard J. Reilly, age 64, loving husband to Eva Reilly, beloved father, longtime resident of Phillips, WI, and well-respected Dentist of Prentice, WI. After spending one last special night grilling pizza and drinking wine with his son, Ryan and son-in-law, Erik, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2020 - which, as any good Wisconsin guy knows, is opening day of WI deer hunting. Richard (also known as Dick, Dicky and Doc by friends and family), was born to Robert Irving and June (Nickels) Reilly, the youngest of four wild and brilliant brothers. Following his mom's passing in March of 1978, Dick's father married Ruth, who has since become a true mom to the boys and brought with her two more wonderful brothers. Marrying his island-girl, Eva (Tavares) Reilly in August of 1978, was a dream come true for this gregarious Kenosha-born social butterfly. Together they built his greatest accomplishment, a family. His eldest daughter Nikki Reilly (Kinowski), middle son Ryan Reilly, and youngest daughter Corrie Reilly (Drellack) unabashedly attest to him being the best daddy in the whole wide world and a guy that would give them, or anyone in his family, the shirt off his back. He became the fun-loving, silly Boppa to his four grandchildren Imogen (2012), Clark (2017), Veda (2018) and Vaughn (2019). Dick was a dynamic man; his inherent intelligence was outdone only by his quick wit. His love for good friends and good times was apparent, as was his appreciation for privacy, quiet intimate evenings, good jokes and conversation (always with one of his dogs by his side). He lived for taking whirlwind adventures to Lake of the Ozarks, Portugal, Hawaii, Colorado, Montana, and Wisconsin-born favorites, Bayfield and Minocqua. His life was anything but empty - he's left his family with a lifetime of memories.

Survivors Include: Wife, Eva; 3 children, Nikki (Adam) Kinowski, Ryan (Stacy) Reilly, Corrie (Erik) Drellack; 4 grandchildren, Imogen, Clark, Veda, Vaugh; 4 brothers, Jeff (Ana) Reilly, Dewey (Barbara) Reilly, Bobby (Janet) Reilly, David (Linda Hansen) Nickels ; mom, Ruth Reilly; many loved nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Robert I. Reilly, mother June G. Reilly (Nickels), and brother Dean Nickels.

In keeping with Dick's dedication to protecting his family and community, his family brought him home for a private Thanksgiving with future plans for a more fitting celebration of life.

Please Note: During this uncertain state of the world, we do want to share that this was a sudden cardiac event. Dick's passing was not related to any interaction with COVID. Dr. Reilly was very diligent about adhering to safety precautions in order to protect his family, friends, patients and the community around him.