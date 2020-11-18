Richard (Rick) Meyer

1978 - 2020

Richard (Rick) Meyer, 42 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He was born on January 15, 1978 in Kenosha. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1996 and attended college at UW – La Crosse. Rick lived and worked in Milwaukee until recently returning to Kenosha and working as a manager at Millennium Wireless.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Shirley Dyke Marano of Kenosha, his siblings, Carmine Marano (Haley Celebre), Melissa Marano (Ted Baker),all of Kenosha and Shari Meyer (Mike) Lentz of Pennsylvania. He is further survived by his niece, Alli Lentz, his nephew, Kyler Lentz, his grandmother, Dolores Meyer, and his godmother, Nancy Dyke. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Also left to cherish his memory is his significant other, Kristen Manderfield.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Meyer, and stepfather, Peter Marano.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

