Richard Roman Mankowski

1938 - 2020

Richard Roman Mankowski, born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 22, 1938, died peascefully in South Africa on November 23, 2020 at the age of 82 with his family by his side. Prececeding him in death were his parents and Adeline Manko.

Richard leaves behind a loving wife Patty, 2 sons, Lance (Valentina), Brett (Megan) and one daughter, Peta (Chris), one brother, Robert Anthony Mankowski (Dione) and one sister Patricia (George) Poreden, and 5 grand children.

Richard grew up in Kenosha, WI, attending local schools including Kenosha High School and attending the University of Wisconsin. When not in school, he could be found either in the basement building ham radios or at the Kenosha Youth Foundation working out and boxing for the Golden Gloves events. He also was quite talented musically on most any instrument, especially the piano. He served 4 years at Fort Ord in the military service and then went to Italy where he learned the language he never forgot and married a local girl near Milan. He had a brilliant mind which earned him many scholastic awards and degrees ranging through music, mathematics and mechanical engineering. At times he would show a sharp and mischievous since of humor. His personality was playfully very focused when anything scientific came up. His PHD took 7 years to complete, possibly because he fixed and built everything that needed attention, besides teaching full-time.

He was married twice, first to Anna Concogni from Italy who gave him Lance, secondly to Patty Pollock from South Africa who gave him Peta and Brett. Richard met Patty at the Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa. Married and made South Africa his home for the second half of his life. He and Patty would visit with family in the U.S.A. quite often. He loved taking visiting family to Kruger Park from his home near Durban. He did have a lot of friends here and in the U.S.A. and they all do still adore him, though many have passed on.

A good amount of his life was attending and teaching at Universities. He was a good friend, husband, father and brother. Along with all the cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and acquaintances and will be missed by all.