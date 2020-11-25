Ritu Sethi

KENOSHA - Ritu Sethi, 53, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 18, 2020 in Kenosha. She attended St. Mary's Convent and received a Bachelor's in Arts at Sophia Girls College in Ajmer, India. Survivors include Ashwani K. Sethi of Florida; and children, Nikhil A. Sethi of New York and Vikas S. Sethi of Florida.

