Robert Charles Kriofsky

1939 - 2020

Robert Charles Kriofsky, 80, passed away at the V.A. hospital in Tomah, WI on November 8th due to complications from COVID-19.

Born in Kenosha, WI to Charles and Ruth (née Meyer) Kriofsky, Robert attended St. Mary's Catholic School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska.

He returned to Kenosha where was hired to work as a set-up man at American Motors, and would go on to work for Twin Disc in Racine, WI for 36 years as a CNC Machinist.

He married his wife Jean (née Makouske) in 1963 and they had three children.

His favorite pastimes were fishing/hunting on the Wisconsin River for 40 years, dancing, and a good political conversation. He always preferred to live life "his way", but always with family by his side.

Robert retired to Arkdale, WI with his wife in 2003.

He always had golden retrievers and loved his dogs, but surprisingly developed a special bond later in life with his cat.

He is preceded in death by three sisters, Kathleen Born, Joyce Russo, and Carol Henthorn.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean, children Kirsten, Mark (Laura née Kraemer), Richard, siblings Jim (Jean Decker), Judy Neuling of Florida, and one grandchild, Stephanie Zievers.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to social distancing restrictions.

He will be greatly missed!