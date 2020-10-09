Robert Earl Homes

1970-2020

Robert Homes, 50, of Kenosha passed away at his home on Saturday October 3, 2020.

Robert was born on August 16, 1970 in Kenosha, the son of Robert and Mary Lou (Nelson) Homes. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. His hobbies included playing guitar, spending time with his friends at the group home but most of all loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Homes of Kenosha and his brother, Brian Homes of Kenosha.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Homes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com