Robert Lee Orre II

1958 - 2020

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Robert Lee Orre II suddenly passed away at the age of 62 of a pulmonary embolism. He was born on September 18, 1958, in Berea, Ohio, to Robert Lee Orre Sr. and Joanne Regina (Mankowski).Loving husband of Ann Patrice (nee: Althoff); dear father of Nicole (Joe) Rivers, Ryan (Sam) Orre, Lindsey (Andrew) Strother, Evan, and Tyler; cherished grandpa of Aubrey, Parker, Blake and Henry; further survived by several brothers, sisters and other relatives and friends.For Bob's service information and complete obituary, please visit our website at www.draeger-langendorf.com

