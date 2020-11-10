Robert M. "Bob" Stockdale

1930 - 2020

Robert M. "Bob" Stockdale, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on September 20, 1930, he was the only child of Henry and Agnes (Gangsted) Stockdale. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1948. He was a member of the Bradford Alumni Committee.

Bob served in the US Army from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953.

On November 14, 1955, he married Phyllis Reiter at Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed traveling and running P & R Estate Sales.

Bob was an avid musician. Not only did he enjoy listening to classical music he also played and was an instructor to many students over the years. He began his career in music working at Music Center for many years, then went on to own and operate the Robert Wayne School of Music. He continued to teach classical piano until 2015.

Aside from music, Bob loved skiing, and spending time with his friends. He was a member and past president of Kiwanis Club and enjoyed getting together with the members of the 306 Club.

Survivors include his two sons, Eric (Ali) and Todd Stockdale; ex-daughter-in-law, Beckie Stockdale; five grandchildren, Kelsey Stockdale, Patrick (Christina), Nicholas (Tina), Matthew (Jesse), and Amy (TJ) Weavers; six great-grandchildren, CJ, Knox, Aiden, Kannon, Amielia, and Artemis; and cousin, Jim (Linda) Novy. He is further survived by extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Phyllis, on August 29, 2011.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 12th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Service will take place on Friday, November 13th, at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Bob's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com