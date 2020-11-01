Robert S. Chiapetta

1927-2020

Robert Sam Chiapetta, 92 years old of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 5, 1927, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Frank and Angeline (Belotti) Chiapetta. In March 1946 Bob entered into Military Service with The United States Army as a member of the 407th Airborne Quartermaster Company. Bob received training at The Infantry School, Airborne Section and Parachute Jump Training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He left Military Service in March 1947 and returned to Kenosha. Thereafter, Bob began work at the Marshall Fields' Lace Factory in Zion, Il, and there was reacquainted with and fell in love with Laura Gagliardi, also working at the Lace Factory. On September 8, 1951, he married Laura and they remained Kenosha residents for most of their lives before relocating to Scottsdale, AZ two years ago. After spending several years at the U.S. Post Office as a postal carrier, Bob graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and was employed as an electronics technician at Eaton Yale, Town Inc., Dynamatic Division, and then Jones Intercable for many years before his retirement.

Bob was a gifted builder and carpenter who made family and friends the center of his life. He was passionate about intellectual debate and the family kitchen table was often the venue for clergy, university professors, lawyers and other friends and acquaintances to engage in Saturday evening discussions that frequently extended into the early morning hours of Sunday. In his retirement years, Bob truly enjoyed gardening, with an extensive vegetable garden he tended and cared for using innovative techniques to provide healthful produce for family and friends. Another true joy for Bob were road trips with Laura to see family and friends including the 26 road trips he made throughout the years to Arizona and California.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Laura; children, Frank (Elaine) Charles, Nancy Kailas (David Fouts), Rue Chiapetta (Michael) Kulbacki, James (Michelle) Chiapetta, and Mary Beth (Joel) Nordquist; grandchildren, Justin, Gabriel, Taylor, Michael, Alexis, Jennifer, Allison, Julie, Sarah, Alex, Sam and Sophia; and six great-grandchildren along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Frank and Angela Chiapetta, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth (Robert) Sorensen, Carol (Len) Lambdin, and Janet Chiapetta.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org, in his memory.

Bob would not want anyone to risk their and their families' health in order to pay their respects to him during this pandemic. Please be safe if you choose to attend.

