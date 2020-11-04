Robert S. Chiapetta

1927-2020

Robert Sam Chiapetta, 92 years old of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org, in his memory.

Bob would not want anyone to risk their and their families' health in order to pay their respects to him during this pandemic. Please be safe if you choose to attend.

