Robert S. Chiapetta

Robert S. Chiapetta

1927-2020

Robert Sam Chiapetta, 92 years old of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be private in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144 or at www.shalomcenter.org, in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that contributions be made to the Shalom Center.

Bob would not want anyone to risk their and their families' health in order to pay their respects to him during this pandemic. Please be safe if you choose to attend.

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Nov
7
Service
11:30a.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Mike, Ruth and family: sorry to hear of your loss. Remember the good times.
Mark Onosko
November 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. We were very blessed to have his and Laura´s friendship with our parents, Violet and Ernie Salerno. They all broke the mold with their kindness. Laura, I still make your homemade biscottis for Rick as he loves them. You´ll forever be in our hearts!!
Salerno/Swartz family
November 1, 2020