Roman Victor Kerkman

FRANKSVILLE – Roman V. Kerkman passed away at home peacefully after a long illness.

A service for Roman will be held at the St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Hwy G in Caledonia, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Louis Parish Cemetery. COVID precautions will be maintained. Safe distancing and masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Facebook Live. Please see Roman's obituary on the funeral home website.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Louis Parish.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com