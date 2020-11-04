Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roman Victor Kerkman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Roman Victor Kerkman

FRANKSVILLE – Roman V. Kerkman passed away at home peacefully after a long illness.

A service for Roman will be held at the St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Hwy G in Caledonia, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Louis Parish Cemetery. COVID precautions will be maintained. Safe distancing and masks are required. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Facebook Live. Please see Roman's obituary on the funeral home website.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Louis Parish.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Louis Parish Cemetery
Hwy G, Caledonia, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.