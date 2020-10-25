Ronald J. Schweninger

November 13, 1946 – October 18, 2020

Kenosha – Ronald Joseph Schweninger, 73, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will take place on All Saints Cemetery on a later date. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary

