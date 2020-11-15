Ronald L. Bursek

1946 - 2020

RACINE - Ronald Lee Bursek was called to his eternal rest on November 4th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Ron was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 7, 1946, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Fischer) Bursek. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann Fandrick on August 17, 1968.

Ron was a proud alumnus of UW-Madison, earning his degree in the School of Engineering. He continued to pursue his education, earning his master's degree in engineering from MSOE after starting his family and while working full-time.

Ron was an accomplished man, both personally and professionally. He worked as an engineer for the Allen Bradley Corporation and Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. Ron became the Union Grove Village Administrator, then the Public Works Director for the city of Kenosha, where he retired from in 2011. Ron did not retire from his dedication to serve his community as an active member of the Kiwanis Club, volunteering his time organizing many fund-raising events for his city and church.

Always hard-working, Ron was also able to achieve many personal goals. An avid runner, Ron proudly completed the 101st Boston Marathon. His sense of adventure took him to all 50 United States as well as many international destinations. His most treasured trip was being able to have his beautiful wife Carol and himself treat his children and their families to Walt Disney World and a Disney Cruise. It was the trip of a lifetime for them all. Ron also loved playing golf with his son. On June 26, 2017, at the sixth hole of Bristol Oaks Country Club, he very proudly scored a hole in one.

Ron also enjoyed playing cards with his friends, gardening and cooking his signature meals for his family as they cheered on his Badgers and his storied Green Bay Packers.

Affectionately known as "Poppy" to many he was a consummate family man and a pillar of strength to his family.

Ron will be dearly missed by his wife Carol, their children Brenda (Jim) Krekling, Rebecca L. Bursek ("Bubba"), Daniel (Karen) Bursek, grandchildren Veronica Leigh, Julia "L.J." Rebecca Krekling, Briget Helena and Bethany Danielle Bursek. The four of whom put an extra twinkle in Poppy's eyes. Siblings Donna Scherer, Jim (Sandy) Bursek, in-laws Nancy Fandrick, Ron (Shirley) Fandrick and Gary (Sarah) Fandrick, lifelong friends Joe and Sandi Neuser, Dave and Marsha Boeder, Bob and Sue Braunel along with many more dear relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by siblings Jerry (Mary) Bursek, Donnie Bursek, JoAnne (Ward) VanWagoner, brother in-law Bob Scherer, Carols parents Arnold and Julia Fandrick and nephews Adam Celmer and Greg Bursek.

Public visitation will be held Friday November 20th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Father Howard Haase will honor Ron with a private family funeral service on Saturday November 21st, 2020 with internment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the live service by going to Ron's obituary on the funeral home website and clicking the link at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Ron's name to the family to establish a scholarship for female engineering candidates at UW-Madison.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aurora for the compassionate care that Ron received and Father Howard Haase for his unwavering support to the family in our time of need.

