Rosalyn Serpe

1942-2020

Rosalyn Serpe, 78, of Kenosha, passed away on November 19, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on July 30, 1942, she was the daughter of John and Francesca (DeRose) Serpe. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools.

Rosalyn was employed at Serpe's Bakery.

She was a member at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Rosalyn enjoyed eating all kinds of food and watching her television shows. She loved taking the kids through Pets Park and then going for lunch.

Survivors include her brother, John (Tina) Serpe; sister-in-law, Linda Serpe; nieces and nephews Joseph (Jessica) Serpe, Christina (Keith) Kexel, Diana (Nathan) Wheelock, Michael (Brooke) Serpe, John Serpe III, and Francesca (fiancé Garret Ostergaard) Serpe; great nieces and great nephews, Ashly Wheelock, Lillian Wheelock, Katelynn Kexel, Matthew Kexel, Michael Kexel, Noah Serpe, and Vincent Serpe; two great-great nephews, Bentley and Brayden Serpe; and one great-great niece, Maribella Leon. She is further survived by many other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Michael Serpe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

