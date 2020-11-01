Roy Henry ""Gabby"" Spieker

1929 - 2020

Roy Henry "Gabby" Spieker, 91, of Kenosha passed away on October 25, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Roy was born on January 15, 1929 in Burlington, WI to Frank and Julia (Freund) Spieker. Roy was raised on his family's farm in Burlington and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Burlington. After graduation, Roy worked on the farm until he went to work at Nash Kelvinator. Roy then served in the United States Army from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1953. For 30 years Roy worked for the Kenosha Fire Department, retiring in 1985 with the rank of EMT Lieutenant. He also worked part-time for SPEBSQSA as head of the press room for 41 years. In October of 1948, Roy met the love of his life, Ethel Kroening, at a Fireman's Ball at the Eagles Club. They married on September 16, 1950 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Roy enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife, volunteering for the Meals On Wheels program and working on home projects. There was nothing that Roy couldn't fix or paint. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha. Roy will be remembered for his humor and smile that could light up a room.

Roy is survived by his wife Ethel, his children Steven (Vincencina) and Karla (Anthony) Montemurro of Kenosha; Kurt (Michele) of Oak Creek; son-in-law Wayne Wojciechowski of Onalaska. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Scott (Laura) Spieker, Elisabeth Montemurro, Emily (Jeremiah) Riedler, Megan (Zach) Fry, Erin (James) Koceja and Derek Spieker; great-grandchildren Graham, Avery and Sofia.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen Vogelsang, and daughter Joan Wojciechowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roy will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (7307 – 40th Avenue). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be for immediate family only. If you wish to view the Mass you can check Roy's obituary on the funeral home's website for a link to webcast the Mass. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the Kemper Center – Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue) from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. During the visitation, the family asks that everyone in attendance adhere to current Covid-19 protocols. This includes the wearing of masks, social distancing and refrain from touching the family. The family thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Seasons Hospice and Kenosha Firefighters CARE (Community Assistance Response Effort) would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Casa del Mare and Seasons Hospice.

