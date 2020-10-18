Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Salvatore J. "Sam" Magro

Salvatore "Sam" J. Magro

1942 - 2020

Salvatore "Sam" J. Magro passed away at Aurora Hosptial-Hospice with his girls by his side.

He was born on September 26, 1942 to the late Ignacio and Mary Jo Magro in Cincinnati, OH.

He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

He married JuleAnn Schenk on September 7, 1963 at Holy Rosary Parrish.

He worked at American Motors and then Mac Whyte Wire Rope Company, retiring in 1998.

Sam was president of his local union and served on a variety of charitable committees.

His hobbies included oil and charcoal painting, photography, metal detecting, fishing, hunting and golfing.

Sam is survived by his girls Catherine (Stephen) Cundari and Christine Branch. He is known as Papa and is survived by his grandchildren Ashley (Vijay) Rampal, Mark Klees, Brandon Klees and Ricky Branch.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife JuleAnn Magro in 1994. He is also preceded in death by his fury companion "Bonnie Sue".

A special Thanks and gratitude for the care and support to Dr. J. Santarelli, Dr. P. Shah, nurse Jen and "Blessed Angel" nurse Marlene.

Visitation for Sam will be held on Thursday, October 22, at the Bruch Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Sam's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.