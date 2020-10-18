Salvatore "Sam" J. Magro

1942 - 2020

Salvatore "Sam" J. Magro passed away at Aurora Hosptial-Hospice with his girls by his side.

He was born on September 26, 1942 to the late Ignacio and Mary Jo Magro in Cincinnati, OH.

He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

He married JuleAnn Schenk on September 7, 1963 at Holy Rosary Parrish.

He worked at American Motors and then Mac Whyte Wire Rope Company, retiring in 1998.

Sam was president of his local union and served on a variety of charitable committees.

His hobbies included oil and charcoal painting, photography, metal detecting, fishing, hunting and golfing.

Sam is survived by his girls Catherine (Stephen) Cundari and Christine Branch. He is known as Papa and is survived by his grandchildren Ashley (Vijay) Rampal, Mark Klees, Brandon Klees and Ricky Branch.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife JuleAnn Magro in 1994. He is also preceded in death by his fury companion "Bonnie Sue".

A special Thanks and gratitude for the care and support to Dr. J. Santarelli, Dr. P. Shah, nurse Jen and "Blessed Angel" nurse Marlene.

Visitation for Sam will be held on Thursday, October 22, at the Bruch Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

