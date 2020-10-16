Sandra Kay Diedrich

1944 - 2020

Sandra Kay Diedrich, age 76 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away October 13, 2020. She was born in Woodstock, IL. on February 11, 1944. The daughter of the late Lois (Kiefer) Evans. She attended Woodstock High School. On June 22, 1963 she was united in marriage to Richard Diedrich at St. John's Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI.

She loved being a farmer's wife, raising her family, hugging and kissing her grandchildren, and taking care of her farm animals. She was proud to help drive tractors and working along with her husband on the family dairy farm.

Sandra is survived by her husband Richard. Mother of John (Valerie), Tuesday (Chuck) Kautz, and Philip (Kimberly). Grandmother of Natasha (Preston) Justin (Jamie), Josh (Mary), Alex, Sam, Jessica (Jared), Morgan, Abby (Michael), Shannon and Kyle. Great Grandmother to Knox, Blake, Evelyn, Maddie & JJ.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Mound Prairie Cemetery. The family would appreciate all donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Sandy's memory. The family will have a celebration of Sandy's life at a later date. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.