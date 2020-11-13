Sandra "Sandy" Matrise

1941-2020

Sandra "Sandy" Matrise, 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center.

Born in Kenosha, on July 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Marion "Mike" and Mae (Zblewski) Silk. She was educated at St. Mark's and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On November 21, 1964, she married Frank A. Matrise, Sr. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI.

Sandy enjoyed being active and engaged. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and involved in their Christian Women Society as well as their summer parish festivals. As a parent at St. Mary Catholic School, she served as President of Home & School, room parent, and school board. At St. Joseph High School, she volunteered on the Lancerfest board, auction committee, and many athletic events. Sandy also served as a girl scout troop leader at St. Mark Catholic School.

Sandra was employed at Brown National Bank, Simmons Mattress, and from 1979 until her retirement in 2006, she worked as a receptionist at Carthage College. She was an avid Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin Badgers fan and enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She could be found being involved in any of her grandchildren's many school and extracurricular activities.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Frank Sr.; three daughters, Julie (David) Rivera of Kenosha, Gina (Adam) Wnuck of Westerville, OH, and Kathy (Tim) Figlewski of Kenosha; daughter-in-law, Wendy Matrise of Kenosha; nine grandchildren, Rachel, Erica, Nicole, Amanda, Mackenzie, Ryan, Katelyn, Kyle, and Logan; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Patricia (James) Stahl of Woodstock, IL, Fred (Shirley) Silk of Wheatland, and Jean Thomas of Genoa City; and a sister-in-law, Mavis Silk of San Pedro, CA. She is further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by two children, Marie Matrise and Frank A. Matrise, Jr.; and a brother, James Silk.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, November 15th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 16th, at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Enf9nFbljhU. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Donations will be made by the family in Sandy's name. Out of respect for Sandra and her family, facial coverings and social distancing are required for attendance.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Sandra's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com