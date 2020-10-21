Shameena Singhal

1976 - 2020

Shameena Singhal went to be with the Lord October 16, 2020 in Naperville, IL.

Shameena was born August 16, 1976 in Miller, South Dakota. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

Shameena is survived by her mother, Neera Singhal; siblings, Sanjay Singhal, Shelly Singhal, Shalini Patrick, Sascha Singhal and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Mahendra P. Singhal.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to The Walter & Connie Foundation or at www.payton34.com. Visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.