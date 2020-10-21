Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shameena Singhal

Shameena Singhal

1976 - 2020

Shameena Singhal went to be with the Lord October 16, 2020 in Naperville, IL.

Shameena was born August 16, 1976 in Miller, South Dakota. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

Shameena is survived by her mother, Neera Singhal; siblings, Sanjay Singhal, Shelly Singhal, Shalini Patrick, Sascha Singhal and many nieces and nephews.  

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Mahendra P. Singhal.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to The Walter & Connie Foundation or at www.payton34.com.  Visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099
Oct
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099
Funeral services provided by:
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am very sorry for your loss. Yvonne Thommes
Yvonne Thommes
Coworker
October 20, 2020