Shari M Urquhart

9-21-40 – 11-21-20

KENOSHA - Shari M Urquhart was born in Racine, Wisconsin on September 21, 1940, died November 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Kenneth J. Urquhart and Mildred (Mason) Urquhart.

Shari will be dearly missed by brothers, George (Janet), Donald, and Lane Urquhart of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Nephews, Joseph (Maryory) Urquhart and Benjamin Urquhart and five great nephews.

Her family is grateful to treasured friends, during and at end of life: Jayne Rench, John Fritsch, Judy Vaughn, Ellen Ferwerda, and Sherri Wistrom. With her fury canine, Lillibear, always at her side.

And special thanks to dear friends and colleagues for their many years of personal and professional friendships

EDUCATION

She received her Bachelor's (1962), Masters (1966), M.F.A.(1967), degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Graduated Mary D. Bradford High School 1958.

CAREER

Shari was visiting artist teaching Painting at UW Madison in the late 1980's. And on the faculty in the Department of Painting and Printmaking at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond Virginia, from 1972-1974.

Much loved art instructor at Wm Horlick High School, Racine, Wisconsin 1962-1964.

During her 25 years (1982-2007) at the St. Francis Residence in New York City, which offered permanent housing to the mentally impaired, (the first of its kind), Shari brought art to St. Francis and designed a full art studio, teaching daily classes.

She inspired the many tenants to discover and develop their own artistic abilities to a remarkable degree, in a safe and supportive environment.

Shari continued her own studio practice throughout her working career. She reworked portraits of Medici princesses, princes, goddesses and northern Renaissance altar pieces using hooked fiber. Her one-person exhibition, "The Fuzzy Museum" at Cheryl Pelavin Fine Arts in NYC, in December 2005 showed the artist's work filled with humor drawn from non-art popular culture and her own feminine take on art and life.

Throughout her extraordinary career, she had many solo and group exhibitions with prestigious galleries around the country; her fiber tapestries astounding the viewer with layers of texture and an opulence of color. These lush life-size tapestries are filled with narrative images telling a story to excite the imagination.

In 2007, upon her retirement, Shari returned to Kenosha, where she continued to create new and fascinating narrative threads on a smaller scale. She continued her work until her death, leaving a legacy of profound storytelling. An unparalleled body of creative artistry.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials to one's favorite charity are suggested.

Special heartfelt thank you's to Shari's caregivers at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

