Sharon I. Ball

1939 - 2020

Born on October 7, 1939 to Louis and Irene (Hoverson) Jenz, Sharon Inez Ball was the matriarch and passion of the Jenz/Ball family. As a daughter, sister, cousin, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother – Sharon was proud of all those around her and wanted everyone to be well cared for and happy. Mom had a tough year, and yet she kept fighting until the end. Our family is comforted knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, husband, Russell E. Ball, Sr. They were married for 57 years and built a wonderful family together.

Proud mother to Kim Marie, Tracy (Dave), and Russ (Amy) and beloved Grandma to Alexis, Grace, Elijah, and Ethan – Sharon was the perfect blend of love, guidance, discipline, and humor.

Sharon began high school at Cedarburg High School and graduated in 1957 from Random Lake High School. Sharon had many different careers including a doula in Japan; a long stint in retail management at various Navy Exchange locations, J.M. Fields and Zayre; teacher's aide in the Waukegan Public Schools; and an advocate and volunteer for the Pro East Parents' Organization. Everything she did was done well, including moving our U.S. Navy family 10+ times with ease and precision. She was a mentor and second mom to many people.

Over the years, Mom played softball and bowled; she traveled and most of all she enjoyed playing cards and pulling the one-armed bandit. Sharon's zest for life and football was evident in her love for the Green Bay Packers.

Sharon was blessed with a circle of lifelong friends – near and far – throughout her life, and she easily made new friends, too. She enjoyed entertaining; and it brought her great joy to bring people together, especially our extended family.

Sharon's legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, brother Lowell (Nancy) Jenz of Minocqua, WI, cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her parents, Louis and Irene (Hoverson) Jenz; brothers Louis P. Jenz and Roger Jenz.

Sharon will be missed. She was our glue, our joy, and we are so blessed by the 81 years of love she shared with all of us. This pandemic is real, as it has changed the fabric of our family and world; therefore, our services will be private, as our family believes that staying safe and healthy is most important in honoring mom's legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Sharon by donating to one of the following:

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 North Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 – SPLC-Ball Memorial

Wreaths Across America – Wreaths Across America