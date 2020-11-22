Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon I. Ball
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Sharon I. Ball

1939 - 2020

Born on October 7, 1939 to Louis and Irene (Hoverson) Jenz, Sharon Inez Ball was the matriarch and passion of the Jenz/Ball family. As a daughter, sister, cousin, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother – Sharon was proud of all those around her and wanted everyone to be well cared for and happy. Mom had a tough year, and yet she kept fighting until the end. Our family is comforted knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, husband, Russell E. Ball, Sr. They were married for 57 years and built a wonderful family together.

Proud mother to Kim Marie, Tracy (Dave), and Russ (Amy) and beloved Grandma to Alexis, Grace, Elijah, and Ethan – Sharon was the perfect blend of love, guidance, discipline, and humor.

Sharon began high school at Cedarburg High School and graduated in 1957 from Random Lake High School. Sharon had many different careers including a doula in Japan; a long stint in retail management at various Navy Exchange locations, J.M. Fields and Zayre; teacher's aide in the Waukegan Public Schools; and an advocate and volunteer for the Pro East Parents' Organization. Everything she did was done well, including moving our U.S. Navy family 10+ times with ease and precision. She was a mentor and second mom to many people.

Over the years, Mom played softball and bowled; she traveled and most of all she enjoyed playing cards and pulling the one-armed bandit. Sharon's zest for life and football was evident in her love for the Green Bay Packers.

Sharon was blessed with a circle of lifelong friends – near and far – throughout her life, and she easily made new friends, too. She enjoyed entertaining; and it brought her great joy to bring people together, especially our extended family.

Sharon's legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, brother Lowell (Nancy) Jenz of Minocqua, WI, cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her parents, Louis and Irene (Hoverson) Jenz; brothers Louis P. Jenz and Roger Jenz.

Sharon will be missed. She was our glue, our joy, and we are so blessed by the 81 years of love she shared with all of us. This pandemic is real, as it has changed the fabric of our family and world; therefore, our services will be private, as our family believes that staying safe and healthy is most important in honoring mom's legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Sharon by donating to one of the following:

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 824 North Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 – SPLC-Ball Memorial

Wreaths Across America – Wreaths Across America


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Thirty eight years ago, Sharon and Russ were dancing at our wedding! She even helped my Aunt Nellie and my Mom prepare our rehearsal dinner! Doesn’t that sound like Sharon? Always pitching in!

May your grief be turned into warm memories in short order.

Mary Jane and Peter Garcia
Mary Jane and Peter Garcia
Friend
November 21, 2020
Our sincere condolences fo out to the Ball family. Though we've not been in touch in quite some time, Mom (Diana Osburn) would keep us abreast of your Dad and Mom's goings on. Not to mention, we always enjoyed getting a taste of her annual holiday rum cake. God Bless and may she rest in peace.
Carrie/ Bill Leinonen
Friend
November 20, 2020
Sharon and I were friends for many years, I was a year older except for 1 day when we were the sameage. Her birthday one day before mine. There were times when we didn’t talk often but then it would seem like yesterday when we did, as we just took up where we left off. I will miss her wonderful smile and happy attitude. Rest In Peace my good friend.
Love you, Diana
Diana Osburn
Friend
November 20, 2020
To the whole Ball family, so sorry for your loss. She was one of a kind and will be remembered by all that were lucky to have known her. It's been quite a while since I saw her but I remember all the good times we had with her and Russ. May God Bless you all. Will miss her. Len & Susie Shamrock
susan shamrock
Friend
November 20, 2020