Silvio & Frances (Ferraro) Bosco

1935-2020 & 1942-2020

Frances Bosco (nee Ferraro), (79) of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Her devoted husband, Silvio Bosco, (85) of Kenosha, WI, joined her in eternal life on November 22, 2020. Silvio and Frances passed away peacefully surrounded by their loving family.

Frances was born in Castrolibero, Province of Cosenza, Italy on July 12, 1942. Daughter of the late Luigi and Fiorina (La Macchica) Ferraro. Silvio was born in Marano Principato, Province of Cosenza, Italy on April 23, 1935. Son of the late Salvatore and Rosina (Ruffolo) Bosco.

Silvio arrived in the United States on May 16, 1953. Frances arrived in the United States on April 25, 1964. Silvio and Frances met through family friends and were married on June 12, 1965 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Pompeii. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

Silvio worked at Leblanc Musical Instrument Manufacturing Company alongside some of his best friends. He retired from InSinkErator in 1997. Frances worked at Jockey International where she made many lifelong friends. She retired in 1994 to help take care of their grandchildren.

Silvio and Frances were a devoted couple, proud parents, adoring grandparents, loving uncle, aunt, and cousins to many. Their marriage was based on faith, family, and food. They passed on the Italian traditions they were so proud of, while also seizing the opportunities living in America gave them. They welcomed and embraced everyone who walked through their front door. Their happiest moments were spent with family and friends.

Silvio and Frances are survived by their three daughters and sons-in-laws, Vanda (Kenneth) Santelli, Stephanie (John) Arinta and Alma (Billy) Williams; and 5 grandchildren, Brianna, Brandon, Nathan, Brooke and Ava; Frances' sister-in-law, Mary (Tony) Ferraro; Silvio's brother, Cesare (Emma) Bosco; sister, Connie (Gino) DeBartolo and sister-in-law, Irma (Gasparo) Bosco, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

They were proceeded in death by their parents; their grandson Jonathan Arinta in infancy; Frances' sister, Gloria (Ferraro) DeBartolo; and brother, Tony Ferraro. Silvio's brother Gasparo Bosco; sister, Carmela (Bosco) Filippelli; nephew, Andy Filippelli, and niece Carolina (Filippelli) Scozzaro.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Silvio and Frances at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Please arrive at church by 10:30a.m. to sign the guest register, as mass will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. To live stream Silvio and Frances' Mass, please copy and paste https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/69640745 into your address bar at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

