Sofia Ulloa-Matias

1968 - 2020

Sofia Ulloa-Matias, age 52, of Kenosha, formerly of Waukegan, IL, went into her heavenly Father's and blessed Virgin Mary's loving arms on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Born in Waukegan, IL on May 21, 1968, Sofia was the daughter of the late Roberto and Petra (Romero) Ulloa.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

On September 20, 2002, Sofia was united in marriage to Juan Matias.

She was employed as a mental health technician at Ann Kiley for many years. Sofia became ill at a very young age that plagued her for the rest of her life. No matter what battle came her way she never complained and fought it fiercely. Sofia absolutely loved her girls and son, her grandson, friendship with her husband, and her loving family was her life. Every battle she fought, she fought for them. Every friend that entered her life she loved as if they were family. She made everyone feel loved and special. She was a mother, grandma, sister, friend, and mentor to many. Sofia's sass, quick remarks, laughter, jokes, wittiness, smile, and love of music are the treasures she left us to cherish. She was a true kind loving soul that left her mark in this world. She enjoyed watching her Spanish SOAPS, TV drama and Comedy shows, but most importantly she loved her family gatherings. Family was her greatest love.

Sofia is survived by her loving husband, Juan; her children, Christina (David Strouf) Matias, Alexandria Harris-Ulloa, Sofia G. Matias and Shaquille Harris; her grandson, Alexander Ulloa; her siblings, Adriana Ulloa, Gabriella Weaver, Robert Ulloa, Andrew Ulloa; her nieces and nephews, Maxwell Ulloa, Andrew (Rachel) Ulloa, Madelyn Ulloa, Anthony Ulloa, Amanda Weaver, Jimmy Weaver and Brandon Webber; her great-niece, Marley and many loving relatives in Mexico; her special loving friends, Wendy Zwiefka, Pat Vukovich, Jennifer and Richard Moore, Bertita Talavera, Betty Avalos and family, and so many more loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Roberto and Petra Ulloa and her brother-in-law, Richard Weaver.

A funeral mass will be held for Sofia on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church. Through the Grace of God, a celebration of Sofia's life will be forthcoming, at which time Inurnment will take place in Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140, Gamerosity, https://gamerosity.com/donate, Make-A-Wish Foundation, 11020 W. Plank Ct, Ste 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 or to Give Kids the World, https://www.gktw.org. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

