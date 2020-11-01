Stanusa Bojovic

1937 - 2020

Stanusa Bojovic, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Zagorje, Berane, Yugoslavia on July 8, 1937 to father Jagos and mother Djurdja (Maslovaric) Bojovic.

She came to Kenosha in 1976 to be with her loved ones. She worked at Ocean Spray, before retiring in 2005. She attended services and celebrations at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church in Waukegan, IL, and later attended services at Saint Sava Monastery in Libertyville, IL.

She is survived by her nephews Budimir and Branimir Bojovic and their families, nieces Branka Djukic and Verica Minic and their families; sister in-law Zlatana Bojovic, all of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and her nephews and a niece of Montenegro, and their families.She is preceded in death by her brother Mihailo; sisters Poljka, Stanica and Mirosava; parents; brothers, Branko and Milos, as infants.

A private visitation will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sveta Gora Funeral Home, Chicago, IL. Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641. The interment will be in Zagorje, Montenegro, her birthplace. For further information please contact Sveta Gora Serbian Orthodox Funeral Home in Chicago, telephone 773-588-2200 or visit www.svetagora.com.