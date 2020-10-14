Susan Rae Howe (Smith)

1955 - 2020

Susan Rae Howe (Smith), 65, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Kenosha, WI., on September 17, 1955, the daughter of June (Balog) and the late Raymond Smith.

She grew up in Kenosha, WI. her whole life. On May 5, 1973 she married the love of her life Spencer Bruce Howe.

Susan enjoyed her house up North in Polar, WI., she enjoyed snowmobiling, riding her Harley and fishing. She was an avid Packer's fan and enjoyed watching games with her family.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Spencer Howe, her mother June Smith (David Cortez), her children David (Rosa) Howe, Mike (Sarah) Howe, Tonya (Bob) Koos, her grandchildren Chasity, Ashley, Kathryne (Jon) Muellemann, Samantha, Spencer, Alan and David, her great grandchildren, Matteo, Ayden, Xavier, Izabella, Carson, and Adalyn. She is also survived by her sisters Wendy (Tom) Ingram, Trudy (Chuck) Stauche and her brother Gary (Edie) Smith.

Susan was welcomed into heaven by her sister Karen and brother Tom.

The family would like to say a huge thank you to Hospice Alliance, especially to Kilea the hospice nurse for her dedication to her work and patients. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked to donate to Hospice Alliance.

A celebration of life for Susan will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Bruch Funeral Home, services will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

Visit Susan's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net