Susan Richardson

1932 - 2020

Susan Richardson, aged 88, passed away at The Legacy at St. Joseph's home in Kenosha on November 15th, 2020.

Susan was born on March 7th, 1932 to the late Harry and Harriet (Mogden) Langenbach. She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1950. After graduating, she worked at Snap-On tools for several years. On June 23rd, 1956 she married Jack L. Richardson at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha. In 1980 Susan and Jack started Sujax Inc. trucking company where she worked as an clerical assistant until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved to read, and was a lover of all dogs. She was an avid traveler, visiting Europe, Africa, and the Orient all on many occasions, with her favorite trip being her African safari she took with her husband for their 50th anniversary.

She is survived by her sister; Lynn Novy, her close cousin; Janet Patterson, as well as many friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband on January 3rd, 2017, and her beloved dog Rock-O.

In accordance with the family's wishes, private services will be held. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the staff at The Legacy at St. Joseph's for their compassionate care they gave to Susan over the years. A celebration of Susan's life will be planned with it is safe for all to gather.

